Netflix's 'Farha' helps to bring Palestinian perspective to wider audience in West

Netflix's film Farha brings the Palestinian lens to a broad audience in the west, The Washington Post reported.



Ilan Pappe, an Israeli historian said that "The film’s presence on Netflix is a dramatic achievement."

Columbia University Professor, Hamid Dabashi said that "Netflix has put it on the stage in the North American context."

He further said that "The fact that the Palestinian point of view and Palestinian narrative, in addition to the Jewish narrative, is becoming part of the American mainstream — that’s the more exciting aspect of [Farha]."

Farha is the story of a Palestinian girl amid the violence that breaks out in 1948. The film has received fierce criticism from some Israeli people and the government, who said that the film destroys the history of Palestine, and announced the boycott of the film along with the streaming service, Netflix.