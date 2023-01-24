Salma Hayek gets candid about feeling ‘more anxious’ as she gets older

Salma Hayek recently wore her heart on her sleeve to talk about playing the famous role of Kitty after more than a decade.

During her conversation with OK!, the Frida actor said that she was a “little nervous” about playing the character again as the movie did “really well”.

She expressed: “But it was fantastic this time too – in fact, I think it’s so much better because Kitty is sassier, bossier and her stunts are greater.”

“As you get older, you get more anxious. I’m more wise now, but little things that didn’t bother me before bug me.

“If I get a window seat on the plane, I am not as claustrophobic now because I just want to get there, maybe because I’m anxious that there’s less time ahead. I meditate and that helps me a lot,” Salma added.