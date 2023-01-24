 
Doja Cat dons 30,000 crystals at 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Doja Cat stunned onlookers as she arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 23, 2023, covered head to toe in red jewels and makeup.

The eye-catching outfit, which was custom-designed by the fashion house’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, was brought to life by makeup artist Pat McGrath, whose team spent almost five hours completing the look.

The Woman singer’s arrival was in theme with the fashion house, which was for the opening event of the biannual Paris Haute Couture Week. Dubbed ‘Inferno Couture,’ the label’s latest collection was inspired by Dante’s ‘Inferno’ and the nine circles of hell, according to Roseberry’s show notes, via CNN.

“Doja Cat Couture @dojacat in 30 000 @swarovski crystals applied by hand at the @schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show held at Petit Palais in Paris,” the fashion house wrote.

The rapper’s look was also comprised of a “red silk faille bustier,” “hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads” and “Trompe l’œil toe boots.”

According to Billboard, the fashion show featured the likes of Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow and Irina Shayk strutting down the runway in haute couture gowns embroidered with giant animal heads in a nod to Dante’s Inferno. Kylie Jenner was also seated front row during the presentation with a giant lion’s head attached to her black dress.

