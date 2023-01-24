 
Will K-pop band BLACKPINK contract with YG Entertainment be renewed? Details inside

BLACKPINK's contract with music label YG Entertainment is going to end in August 2023, and has emerged as a hot topic in the K-pop market, BIZoom reported.

The NH Investment and securities shared to analyze on January 19: "The fact that YG’s stock prices are still undervalued compared to its competitors despite various momentum reflects the market’s concerns as BLACKPINK’s contract expires by August this year. "

They further said that "BLACKPINK’s contract renewal is expected to proceed smoothly, so it is time to put down your excessive concerns."

According to one of the K-pop market insiders, "As far as I know, for Lisa, who has an absolute influence in Southeast Asian markets including her hometown Thailand, many from countries such as China are expressing the intention to offer her 100 billion won in guarantee."

The insider added that, "This is hard to handle considering the size of Korea’s market."

