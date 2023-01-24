 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle racism claims dubbed ‘very unsettling’ by opera star

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Meghan Markle racism claims dubbed ‘very unsettling’ by opera star
Meghan Markle racism claims dubbed ‘very unsettling’ by opera star

Meghan Markle’s claims of widespread racism in Britain were clapped back by opera star Danielle de Niese.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the soprano appeared unimpressed by the comments of the Duchess of Sussex as she said: “What I think is strange is to get your home country of America to say that the entire country of Britain is racist... I find that very unsettling.

“It's not to say that racism isn't everywhere, because it is, but I don't think you can tar everyone with the same brush like that. To say a whole community of people are racist, that hasn't been my experience,” she added.

She told the outlet that she’s a “mixed-race person and I have married a man who is not in the Royal Family but is still part of a big institution.”

“I've set out to support my husband and learn about the people around me. I very much set about learning about what happens here.

“There were people who tried to imply that I was 'trailblazing', but I wasn't into that because it feeds the ego,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed

Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired
Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced

Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced
Kylie Jenner faux lion head dress for PFW receives approval from PETA

Kylie Jenner faux lion head dress for PFW receives approval from PETA
Ed Sheeran surprises fans in New Zealand ahead of his tour

Ed Sheeran surprises fans in New Zealand ahead of his tour

Will K-pop band BLACKPINK contract with YG Entertainment be renewed? Details inside

Will K-pop band BLACKPINK contract with YG Entertainment be renewed? Details inside
Shailene Woodley opens up about ‘darkest’ time after Aaron Rodgers breakup

Shailene Woodley opens up about ‘darkest’ time after Aaron Rodgers breakup
BTS' Jungkook shares his healthy bedtime routine tips with fans

BTS' Jungkook shares his healthy bedtime routine tips with fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘invited’ to King Charles coronation despite bombshell claims: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘invited’ to King Charles coronation despite bombshell claims: report
Netflix would begin password sharing crackdown in March: Report

Netflix would begin password sharing crackdown in March: Report
Drew Barrymore ‘loves’ that Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘still clubbing’

Drew Barrymore ‘loves’ that Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘still clubbing’
Doja Cat dons 30,000 crystals at 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Doja Cat dons 30,000 crystals at 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show