Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding ceremony was initiated with a “mindfulness practice,” revealed their wedding officiant Jay Shetty.

In an interview with Telegraph Magazine, the podcaster and lifestyle guru reflected on the “most surreal experiences” of his “entire life.”

He explained how meditation and reflection was at the heart of the Georgia wedding of the lovebirds which happened almost a month after they legally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Shetty said, "The ceremony was mindfulness- and meditation-inspired. It began with a mindfulness practice, to help everybody be truly present and bring their best energy to the space, to really celebrate love."

The Think Like a Monk author shared he spent "weeks" preparing for the nuptials by trying to truly "understand" J.Lo and Affleck.

"My approach was to really listen to the couple, to really understand what they want, what energy they want, to really understand their story,” he added.

"I mean through them, with them. In a deep and personal way. I kind of see myself connected to anyone [I’m officiating],” Shetty continued.

"To me, this is usually weeks of meditation and preparation, not just for what I’m going to say, but the space I’m going to hold internally."

Previously, the former monk told Entertainment Tonight that leading the ceremony of one of the most beloved couples of Hollywood was an "honour."

"It was absolutely beautiful," he told the outlet. "And I'm gonna let them share more. But it was truly special — it's beautiful to celebrate love."


