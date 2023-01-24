 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed
Meghan Markle’s concerns about Prince Harry memoir disclosed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had reportedly gentle concerns about husband Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which was released earlier this month.

The Telegraph, citing a source, has disclosed that the former Suits actress had previously expressed worries and was a little hesitant for the book to be released.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother had raised “gentle concerns” about the book, wondering if it was the “right move.”

Meghan reportedly did not want to get herself too involved because she would have been accused of “trying to steal the limelight.”

The source told the publication, per New York Post, once the Duke went ahead with his project, Meghan supported him fully.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, released on January 10, has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about his personal struggles and its accusations about other royals, including his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wedding ceremony was ‘mindfulness, meditation’ inspired
Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced

Netflix boss justifies 'cancelled shows', fans not convinced
Kylie Jenner faux lion head dress for PFW receives approval from PETA

Kylie Jenner faux lion head dress for PFW receives approval from PETA
Meghan Markle racism claims dubbed ‘very unsettling’ by opera star

Meghan Markle racism claims dubbed ‘very unsettling’ by opera star
Ed Sheeran surprises fans in New Zealand ahead of his tour

Ed Sheeran surprises fans in New Zealand ahead of his tour

Will K-pop band BLACKPINK contract with YG Entertainment be renewed? Details inside

Will K-pop band BLACKPINK contract with YG Entertainment be renewed? Details inside
Shailene Woodley opens up about ‘darkest’ time after Aaron Rodgers breakup

Shailene Woodley opens up about ‘darkest’ time after Aaron Rodgers breakup
BTS' Jungkook shares his healthy bedtime routine tips with fans

BTS' Jungkook shares his healthy bedtime routine tips with fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘invited’ to King Charles coronation despite bombshell claims: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘invited’ to King Charles coronation despite bombshell claims: report
Netflix would begin password sharing crackdown in March: Report

Netflix would begin password sharing crackdown in March: Report
Drew Barrymore ‘loves’ that Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘still clubbing’

Drew Barrymore ‘loves’ that Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘still clubbing’
Doja Cat dons 30,000 crystals at 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Doja Cat dons 30,000 crystals at 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show