Tuesday Jan 24 2023
ABC top brass 'competence' in question over Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes drama

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach, and T.J. Holmes affair alleged mishandling raised questions on ABC's top-tier leadership competence.

According to Page Six, insiders disclosed "no decision" has been made so far on whether Holmes and Robach will remain as hosts of GMA3.

"There's been little movement. [ABC brass] does not seem to [be] very competent in how they're handling this," another insider said.

"The pair names are still flashed at the top of the show, and we're told their photos remained hanging on the walls at ABC on Thursday," a source disclosed.

However, multiple sources confided to the outlet that the pair are "very likely out" as the show's host.

Meanwhile, the studio's employees privately are calling a spade a spade on the news boss Kim Godwin's handling of the explosive situation.

"It's going on two months! It's been a two-month tabloid frenzy. The place is not in a very good place [to be]," one source confided to the outlet.

"It's affecting morale — not so much the talent. It's the rank-and-file — the people who keep the lights on. Morale is at an all-time low," they added.

Meanwhile, ABC News president Godwin elbowed out the pair in December because their affair impacted the working environment and became an "internal and external distraction," she explained in an email.

But as per an insider, staffers need help to grasp the News President's decision to instruct them to go on air sans addressing the situation.

And later opted to pull them off the air, but explaining the affair was not a "violation of company policy."

Holmes and Robach were suspended from the show after explosive photos surfaced of the duo getting cozy in the previous year.

