 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin hits back at trolls for criticizing his caption on family’s picture

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Alec Baldwin hits back at trolls for criticizing his caption on family’s picture
Alec Baldwin hits back at trolls for criticizing his caption on family’s picture 

Alec Baldwin landed in hot water on the internet after he posted a picture of his wife Hilaria Baldwin and young son Leo with a bizarre, sexually suggestive caption.

Baldwin 64, expressed his disappointment over internet users’ behavior for misinterpreting his Instagram caption.

The 30 Rock actor responded to one of his followers in the post's comments section by declaring, "The US is a country fueled by hate."

Baldwin – in his first post since being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2021 Rust shooting case – sparked backlash as fans called him out for his ‘disgusting’ caption on the picture.


The actor on Sunday returned to the social media platform and posted a sweet photo of his son holding his mother’s shoulders — and wrote that the young boy was pulling “the old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy.”

Baldwin later fixed the caption to indicate that he meant his child was acting sweet as a way to earn a treat.

He edited the caption to add: “Potato chips to follow” and noted in the comments, “I adjusted the text. I guess because…you know…there is so much of that Reddit trash out there.”

Baldwin, along with the Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the October 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ new head driver is Queen Consort Camilla’s former bodyguard

King Charles’ new head driver is Queen Consort Camilla’s former bodyguard
Julian Sands' famliy thanks 'heroic team' on their efforts to search him

Julian Sands' famliy thanks 'heroic team' on their efforts to search him
'Avatar 2’ star Zoe Saldana makes history with 4 films in $2 billion club

'Avatar 2’ star Zoe Saldana makes history with 4 films in $2 billion club
Prince Harry a ‘shoo in’ to win Grammy for ‘Spare’ audiobook: Meghan Markle

Prince Harry a ‘shoo in’ to win Grammy for ‘Spare’ audiobook: Meghan Markle
Prince Harry accused of betraying royal family

Prince Harry accused of betraying royal family
Kanye West in Australia? The internet goes nuts amid boycott calls

Kanye West in Australia? The internet goes nuts amid boycott calls
Drake pauses Apollo concert after fan falls from balcony into crowd

Drake pauses Apollo concert after fan falls from balcony into crowd
Prince Harry details his worst break-up, says it left him ‘unable to sleep’

Prince Harry details his worst break-up, says it left him ‘unable to sleep’
ABC top brass 'competence' in question over Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes drama

ABC top brass 'competence' in question over Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes drama
Brooke Shields recounts bashing Tom Cruise over his ‘ridiculous rant’

Brooke Shields recounts bashing Tom Cruise over his ‘ridiculous rant’
Netflix ‘You’: Will Love Quinn return in Season 4?

Netflix ‘You’: Will Love Quinn return in Season 4?
Kylie Jenner sparks fashion controversy over noose-shaped necklace

Kylie Jenner sparks fashion controversy over noose-shaped necklace