 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay
Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay

MCU head honcho Kevin Feige believed people would stick to superhero movies.

During an appearance on The Movie Business Podcast, the MCU boss opened up on people's anticipation of the genre's end for the last two decades.

"I've been at Marvel Studios for over 22 years, and most of us here at Marvel Studios have been around a decade or longer together," he added.

"From probably my second year at Marvel, people were asking, 'Well, how long is this going to last? Is this fad of comic book movies going to end?'"

Feige likened the question to asking if films based on novels could end.

"I didn't really understand the question. Because to me, it was akin to saying after Gone With the Wind, 'Well, how many more movies can be made off of novels?" he said. "Do you think the audience will sour on movies being adapted from books?'

"You would never ask that because there's an inherent understanding among most people that a book can be anything. A novel can have any type of story whatsoever. So it all depends on what story you're translating. Non-comic readers don't understand that it's the same thing in comics."

Meanwhile, Marvel movies traced their roots to Captain America in 1944. However, the current Marvel Cinematic Universe series has shot to popularity since Iron Man was released in 2008

More From Entertainment:

2023 Oscar nominations announced

2023 Oscar nominations announced

Olivia Wilde resumes filmmaking amid ongoing custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde resumes filmmaking amid ongoing custody battle with Jason Sudeikis
Meghan Markle uses 'exaggerated illustrators' to 'emphasise her points'

Meghan Markle uses 'exaggerated illustrators' to 'emphasise her points'
James Gunn claps back at fan's tweet on casting marvel actors in DC movies

James Gunn claps back at fan's tweet on casting marvel actors in DC movies
Alec Baldwin hits back at trolls for criticizing his caption on family’s picture

Alec Baldwin hits back at trolls for criticizing his caption on family’s picture

'The Last of Us' game UK sales spike 238% amid HBO series

'The Last of Us' game UK sales spike 238% amid HBO series
Prince William, Kate Middleton will never rise to throne?

Prince William, Kate Middleton will never rise to throne?
King Charles’ new head driver is Queen Consort Camilla’s former bodyguard

King Charles’ new head driver is Queen Consort Camilla’s former bodyguard
Julian Sands' famliy thanks 'heroic team' on their efforts to search him

Julian Sands' famliy thanks 'heroic team' on their efforts to search him
'Avatar 2’ star Zoe Saldana makes history with 4 films in $2 billion club

'Avatar 2’ star Zoe Saldana makes history with 4 films in $2 billion club
Prince Harry a ‘shoo in’ to win Grammy for ‘Spare’ audiobook: Meghan Markle

Prince Harry a ‘shoo in’ to win Grammy for ‘Spare’ audiobook: Meghan Markle
Prince Harry accused of betraying royal family

Prince Harry accused of betraying royal family