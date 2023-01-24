 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’
Simu Liu feels reflects on mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘feels unsafe’

Simu Liu recently shared his views on the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California on social media.

On Monday, the Shangi-Chi star took to Instagram and expressed his sadness over the victims affected by this shooting.

“This is what it feels like to be Asian American today: SWAT teams and red lanterns, wrote Simu alongside a photo of two armed officers on a street decorated for Chinese New Year.

The actor continued, “It's what we all saw as we waited for details to unfurl surrounding the horrific shooting in Monterey Park.”

"A shooting in the wake of the Lunar New Year? In the pits of our stomachs, we felt fear of the very real possibility that this could have been a hate crime committed against our community. Was that so far-fetched?” stated the 33-year-old.

Simu pointed out, “Asian Americans continue to be attacked on the streets, so much so that many local police departments have set up dedicated hate crime units.”

“Seeing these images stirred up our worst fears and made us feel unsettled and unsafe. This is what it feels to be Asian in America today, during what should have been a joyous time,” mentioned Simu.

In the end, he added, “We are confused, sad, and heartbroken for the families of everyone affected by this senseless act. Please have compassion for us as we sort through it all.”

For the unversed, NBC News reported that a gunman opened fire during lunar year celebration over the weekend, which killed almost 11 people and nine were wounded.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'

Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ about 'not moving to California'
Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere

Jemima Goldsmith ‘excited’ to see friend Jason Donovan at her movie’s premiere
Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture

Princess Eugenie announces second pregnancy, shares adorable picture
Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars

Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets nominated in 9 categories in 2023 Oscars
'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations

'Everything Everywhere' proves unlikely Oscar heavyweight with 11 nominations
Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay

Marvel chief Kevin Feige believes MCU here to stay
King Charles, Prince Andrew's 'fractured relationship' unrepairable?

King Charles, Prince Andrew's 'fractured relationship' unrepairable?
2023 Oscar nominations announced

2023 Oscar nominations announced

Olivia Wilde resumes filmmaking amid ongoing custody battle with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde resumes filmmaking amid ongoing custody battle with Jason Sudeikis
Meghan Markle uses 'exaggerated illustrators' to 'emphasise her points'

Meghan Markle uses 'exaggerated illustrators' to 'emphasise her points'
James Gunn claps back at fan's tweet on casting marvel actors in DC movies

James Gunn claps back at fan's tweet on casting marvel actors in DC movies
Alec Baldwin hits back at trolls for criticizing his caption on family’s picture

Alec Baldwin hits back at trolls for criticizing his caption on family’s picture