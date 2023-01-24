 
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
Drake recalls getting rejected over 'outfit choices': Deets inside

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Drake recently reflected on his struggling days and how he could not get signed because of “horrible outfit choices” at the time.

According to Insider, the rapper recalled the “unfortunate” meeting with label executives while performing at Harlem's historic Apollo Theater in New York over the weekend.

“I came here with my uncle, trying to get signed, you know? I think I sat in front of everybody for like, a week straight. And I got turned down by everybody for like, a week straight,” he told the crowd attending his concert.

The rapper continued, “In all fairness, my outfit choices were horrible at the time.”

“They said ‘I looked corny’. I don't disagree. I was probably wearing some Club Monaco khakis with a button-up or something. It was terrible,” remarked Drake.

Drake mentioned, “The point is, I didn't get signed that first trip to New York.”

“I went back home and I had to go back to my mom's basement 'cause it didn't play out like the way I thought it would,” he further said.

Drake added, “So, I went back and I wrote some more songs to see if I could get signed, and eventually, somebody called.”

At the end of the concert, Drake expressed his gratitude to his ardent fans for supporting him over the years. 

