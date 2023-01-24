Shekhar Kapur doesn't want to be called a Bollywood director

Shekhar Kapur talked about his upcoming Hollywood film What’s Love Got to Do with It? in a recent interview and shared that he doesn't understand why people still call him a Bollywood director, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shekhar talked about being called a Bollywood director and says that he shouldn't be called one because his last Bollywood project, Bandit Queen, was almost three decades ago in 1994.

Shekhar said, "I haven’t made a film in India since the Bandit Queen (1994). I don’t know why people call me a Bollywood director, unless you consider Mr. India (1987) and Masoom (1983) a Bollywood project. I don’t know what describes Bollywood."

He further added, "It’s been 30 years since I made a film in India. (In this time) I have been making films outside. I’ve been doing theatre outside (of India). I am an environmentalist. So, life was busy. Then I found time to make a film, found a script and made -- What’s Love Got to Do with It?”.

Shekhar's next film What’s Love Got to Do with It? will be his comeback in the world of cinema after 2007.