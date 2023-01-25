Kanye West entry ban calls get Australian minister thumbs up

Kanye West may not visit Australia, as a federal minister suggested his extremist views may make the rapper ineligible for the visa.

During an interview with Channel Nine, Minister for Education Jason Clare responded to the reports of the disgraced rapper visiting the country to meet his new wife, Bianca Censori's family.



"People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected.

I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."

Victoria's Industry Minister, Ben Carroll, also expressed concerns about Ye's plans to visit the country.

"Kanye West visiting Australia is a matter for the federal government. We know he holds some very extremist views."

Moreover, Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who holds the portfolio of an immigration minister under a previous government, also called for the ban on the disgraced rapper entry.

"His antisemitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct, his behaviour are appalling," he told 3AW radio.

"He's not a person of good character, and the minister has the ability to stop somebody coming into our country of bad character."

Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, lobbied officials about barring the 45-year-old in the country.

"We had a sympathetic hearing," adding, "We've made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa, and we set out our reasons in some detail in that letter."

Meanwhile, West was reportedly spotted in Melbourne amid calls to ban his entry in the country over hate speech.