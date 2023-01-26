 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Web Desk

Princess Diana brought Prince Harry up better: ‘Get a grip!’

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Princess Diana’s former butler has just blasted Prince Harry over his monarchy attacks since he was “brought up better.”

This admission has been made by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, during his appearance on the GB News panel with host Dan Wootton.

Mr Burrell stated by saying, “We wouldn't want any harm come to Harry and Meghan, but if they stayed quiet and lived a dignified life, and did the work they were supposed to do....”

“I know the Americans love the Royal Family, so why would Harry want to destroy and dismantle the very institution which he came from, which his mother loved?”

During the course of the converastion, Mr Burell also chimed in on whether the monarchy was ‘truly as great’ as people believe it to be.

To this, he responded by saying, “I know the situation! I know the institution! Don't tell me about the institution, I've lived in it.”

"I lived in it for 21 years, I know the way Harry and Meghan came into the Royal Family.”

“I know exactly what the Queen did for Harry and Meghan, she bent over backwards to try and accommodate all their whims and all their wishes.”

“But nothing was good enough. “Harry should know better, he was brought up better.”

