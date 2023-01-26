 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez teases upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

File Footage

Selena Gomez dropped a cryptic post on Instagram on Wednesday to tease the third season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

The Calm Down singer made her fans excited by sharing two photos from her Hulu hit series.

In the shared post, the first snapshot showed the former Disney star, 30 whipping a head of blonde hair as she jumped around.

The American singer simply captioned the post, '3,' and the Only Murders Instagram account responded with a number three emoji in comment section.

In second photo a person can be seen wearing black Mayfair Group sweatpants with sporty black and white sneakers.

The person stood near a spill on the floor, which showed pieces of ice, an orange straw, and wet paper towels.

This person’s hand was in the top left frame of the snapshot, showing a lime green manicure.

“Thank you for asking about my mental health” was print on the pair of sweatpants that the person was wearing.

Soon after this subliminal post was shared fans started wondering what Gomez was up to as one person commented, 'what is happening????'

Others tried to decode what the number three could mean, with one user posting, 'She loves leaving us in suspense with these cryptic messages doesn’t she?'

The singer also promoted the new post in her Instagram stories, helping it garner more than 1.2 million likes so far.

Previously, the 30-year-old singer dropped a black and white photo from the set of her hit Hulu show.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears not in danger, cops confirm after singer deletes Instagram

Britney Spears not in danger, cops confirm after singer deletes Instagram
Jennifer Garner ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’

Jennifer Garner ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’
Piers Morgan wife bashes Beyoncé for ‘eye-watering hypocrisy’ over Dubai concert

Piers Morgan wife bashes Beyoncé for ‘eye-watering hypocrisy’ over Dubai concert
Scott Disick seemingly disses Kardashians with cryptic post about ‘fake people’

Scott Disick seemingly disses Kardashians with cryptic post about ‘fake people’
Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to Academy over Oscar nod for song ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga expresses gratitude to Academy over Oscar nod for song ‘Hold My Hand’
Gisele Bündchen enjoys horse riding with trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

Gisele Bündchen enjoys horse riding with trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott on choosing name ‘Aire’ for second baby: Source

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott on choosing name ‘Aire’ for second baby: Source
King Charles or choice?: Buckingham Palace 'turned into a polling station'

King Charles or choice?: Buckingham Palace 'turned into a polling station'
Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's children questioned in latest attacks on the couple

Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's children questioned in latest attacks on the couple

Gerard Pique reacts to Shakira's diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

Gerard Pique reacts to Shakira's diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

Prince Harry talks about 'legendary mistake' of shaving head

Prince Harry talks about 'legendary mistake' of shaving head
Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma

Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma