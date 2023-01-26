 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Ayushmann, Rajkumar Rao praise the film

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan not only wins fans’ hearts but also won the hearts of numerous celebrities from the Bollywood industry.

Pathaan received massive response by the audience on it first day. Celebrities also came forward to praise the effort put into the film by the team. They largely lauded the performance of Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan.

First in the list of admirers is Ayushmann Khurrana. He took his time out from his busy schedule to watch SRK’s film. After watching Pathaan, he tweeted: “Met him. Hugged him. Danced with him. This feels like a personal victory.”

On the other hand, versatile actor Jaaved Jaaferi also reacted to the film wrote: “Pure star power!!! What a reception by the audience. The highest decibel level I have ever heard in a cinema. Congratulations @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone.”

Apart from Jaaved and Ayushmann, the Newton actor Rajkumar Rao also watched Khan’s blockbuster film and recommended everyone to watch it. “Go watch Pathaan and witness the craze, whistling and shouting in cinemas. It’s such a good feeling to watch our superstar doing such crazy action sequences. We missed you sir and hats off to you @iamsrk sir. There’s no one like you.” 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher also called it as ‘one of the Best films’.

YRF backed Pathaan beats KGF 2 at the box office as it earned 54 crore on the first day of its release.   

