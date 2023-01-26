Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was reportedly under pressure due to ‘Ellen’ scandal

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ died because of online pressure he was getting for supporting Ellen DeGeneres.

Todrick Hall, close friend of the late dancer, shared that tWitch was under pressure because of the scandal on the Ellen DeGeneres show, per Page Six.

tWitch became the DJ on the show in 2014 was made an co-executive producer on the show in 2020. He committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found in a LA hotel room on December 13th, 2022. He was 40 years old.

The choreographer claimed Boss had been experiencing a lot of criticism for continuing to stand behind controversial pal Ellen DeGeneres after she was accused of contributing to a “toxic workplace” at the show.

In 2020, DeGeneres was anonymously accused of allowing an on-set culture of “racism, fear and intimidation” by several former employees. The news was not well-received and sparked lot of criticism for the talk show host and some for Boss, who stood by DeGeneres.

“People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman’,” he told Page Six, “and I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

Hall also added that the online backlash may have contributed to Boss’ disrupted mental peace.

“I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

He continued, “He was just somebody who always supported me. He was also kind and down to earth. He came over my house a couple of times and we shot TikTok videos together.”

DeGeneres announced in spring 2022 that she was ending her talk show after 19 years, saying that she’d decided before the scandal broke that she would be leaving the show. She filmed her final episode on April 28.