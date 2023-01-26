 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pity party ‘snubbed’ by Royal Family

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pity party right outside Buckingham Palace has been blasted.

This clapback has been shared by PR expert and managing director at Clearly, Paul MacKenzie-Cummins.

Paul’s admissions have come during the course of his interview with Express UK.

There, he started by pointing out, “The royals have rightly refused to allow Harry and Meghan’s desperate attempts to gain both attention and sympathy at all costs to become a public feud that frankly no one has either the time or appetite for.”

“I do not feel these results should be of too much concern for the royals.”

“The revelations and allegations emerging from Prince Harry’s book, the plethora of recent TV interviews he has done, and the Netflix documentary were always going to see a negative shift in public perception of the Royal Family – the whole ‘no smoke without fire’ mentality.”

“These are simply knee-jerk reactions and will be short-lived. If the same poll is run again three months from now, I would expect a popularity swing in favour of the Royals but a plummeting for Harry and Meghan.”

