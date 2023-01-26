Anne Hathaway makes bold leopard statement at Valentino haute couture for PFW

Anne Hathaway turned heads as she appeared in sparkly leopard-print mini dress at Valentino haute couture for Paris Fashion Week.

The Devil Wears Prada star, 41, dropped jaws with her exciting latest style statement as she attended the glamourous event with her husband Adam Shulman on Wednesday night.

Anne absolutely dazzled onlookers at the Italian couturier’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in the gorgeous dress which was adorned in thousands of sparkling rhinestones.

The Intern star channeled her Catwoman fierce look in the feline inspired pattern, which featured spaghetti straps, a square neckline and figure hugging silhouette.

Anne finished her risqué look with embellished leopard print tights, matching pointed-toe pumps and a clutch. She paired statement earrings and matching accessories to add extra oomph to her overall ensemble.