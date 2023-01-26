 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Anne Hathaway makes bold leopard statement at Valentino haute couture for PFW

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Anne Hathaway makes bold leopard statement at Valentino haute couture for PFW
Anne Hathaway makes bold leopard statement at Valentino haute couture for PFW

Anne Hathaway turned heads as she appeared in sparkly leopard-print mini dress at Valentino haute couture for Paris Fashion Week.

The Devil Wears Prada star, 41, dropped jaws with her exciting latest style statement as she attended the glamourous event with her husband Adam Shulman on Wednesday night.

Anne Hathaway makes bold leopard statement at Valentino haute couture for PFW

Anne absolutely dazzled onlookers at the Italian couturier’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in the gorgeous dress which was adorned in thousands of sparkling rhinestones.

The Intern star channeled her Catwoman fierce look in the feline inspired pattern, which featured spaghetti straps, a square neckline and figure hugging silhouette.

Anne finished her risqué look with embellished leopard print tights, matching pointed-toe pumps and a clutch. She paired statement earrings and matching accessories to add extra oomph to her overall ensemble.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan eyes face-to-face talk with ‘deluded’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan eyes face-to-face talk with ‘deluded’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BLACKPINK's Lisa poses with Brazilian footballer Neymar in Paris: Pic inside

BLACKPINK's Lisa poses with Brazilian footballer Neymar in Paris: Pic inside
BLACKPINK's Jisoo says she is not ready for 'solo debut': Deets insides

BLACKPINK's Jisoo says she is not ready for 'solo debut': Deets insides
Shakira asked her kids to stop calling Gerard Pique’s mom ‘grandmother’ after split

Shakira asked her kids to stop calling Gerard Pique’s mom ‘grandmother’ after split

John Legend shares adorable picture with baby Esti Maxine, ‘our new love’

John Legend shares adorable picture with baby Esti Maxine, ‘our new love’
Netflix hit series 'Ginny & Georgia' renewal status: Details inside

Netflix hit series 'Ginny & Georgia' renewal status: Details inside
Steven Spielberg: 'The Dark Knight' fits in Best Picture nom

Steven Spielberg: 'The Dark Knight' fits in Best Picture nom
Warner Bros saves face by ‘ghosting’ the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise?

Warner Bros saves face by ‘ghosting’ the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise?

Selena Gomez teases upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez teases upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Patricia Richardson refutes claims Tim Allen flashed her in resurfaced clip

Patricia Richardson refutes claims Tim Allen flashed her in resurfaced clip
Britney Spears not in danger, cops confirm after singer deletes Instagram

Britney Spears not in danger, cops confirm after singer deletes Instagram
Jennifer Garner ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’

Jennifer Garner ‘adores’ beau John Miller but not in rush to ‘walk down the aisle’