 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner ‘shook’ after major earthquake scare

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Kim Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner were left ‘shook’ after an LA earthquake scare on January 25, 2023
Kim Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner were left ‘shook’ after an LA earthquake scare on January 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian, along with sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, was left ‘shook’ on Wednesday, January 25, after a major earthquake scare in Los Angeles, reported The Sun.

The reality stars’ ordeal was shared by Kim herself when she took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a family group chat, in which Kendall, Kris, and Kim were seen freaking out just moments after the quake struck at approx. 2 am.

Kendall started the conversation off by messaging on the family group: “Everyone ok? Earthquake.”

Kim then replied back saying, “Woke me up,” with momager Kris joining in to share that she was ‘good’ despite being woken up by the earthquake.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner ‘shook’ after major earthquake scare

Kendall then went on to share that she was ‘shaking’ after also being woken up by the quake, with Kim then chiming in to share that she too was left shaking.

The next morning, Kim shared the screenshot with the caption, “Family group chats at 2am when you all get woken up by an earthquake.”

It is pertinent to mention that both Kim and Kris live just 30 miles away from the epicentre of the earthquake, while Kendall lives about 38 miles away.

As per reports, the 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck late at night with aftershocks felt 11 miles from the coast of Malibu; it also set the Los Angeles Fire Department into earthquake survival mode, however, no major damages or injuries were reported. 

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'
King Charles alleged love-child joins hand with Harry to destroy royal family's celebrations?

King Charles alleged love-child joins hand with Harry to destroy royal family's celebrations?
Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation

Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation
Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’

Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’
Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation

Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation
Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family

Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family
Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?

Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?
King Charles to tear down Prince Andrew’s Buckingham Palace room

King Charles to tear down Prince Andrew’s Buckingham Palace room
Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023

Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023
Khloe Kardashian reignites Tristan Thompson speculation with loved up post

Khloe Kardashian reignites Tristan Thompson speculation with loved up post
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom