King Charles ‘doesn’t wanna give up’ on Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly terrified over the chances that Prince Harry has bought himself a one-way ticket to disaster because of his love for the toxic Duchess, Meghan Markle.



This revelation has been unearthed by Global Newspaper, and they warn of an incoming disaster that is ‘slated to hit the Sussexes’ if Prince Harry does not change his world view.

They quoted a royal courtier who believes King Charles is “willing to forgive” and “does not want to give up” on Prince Harry.

The courtier in question even referenced some of King Charles’ emotions regarding the issue and warns the monarch is “determined to stop his son from throwing his life away.”

He is also aware that its Prince Harry’s love for Meghan Markle that makes it hard for him to realize “he's headed for disaster and must get out now.”

The King’s thoughts on Prince Harry’s “toxic” relationship are unwavering, as he’s “willing to do anything to save Harry and the monarchy.”