Thursday Jan 26 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal bond ‘extremely difficult’ to repair

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making the possibility of any reconciliation ‘extremely difficult’ with the Royal Family.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti. Made this claim during his interview with Us Weekly.

Mr Sacerdoti started it all off by saying, “I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation … I think because they don’t want [family tensions] to upstage what’s going on on that very important day.”

“Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, [it] might be temporary."

Before concluding he also added, "I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family — and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution — to forgive what’s happened.”

