Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the biggest award night of the year, the Oscar awards 2023.

The TV host and writer addressed the 95th Academy Awards nominations during Tuesday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Highlighting some of the bets being made ahead of this year’s ceremony, Kimmel discussed that movie lovers have been betting on who could win certain categories and many of them have been speculating a repeat of the 2022 Oscars slap fiasco.

Kimmel noted that Oscars betting sites are allowing people to bet on whether a repeat of the infamous Will Smith slap of Chris Rock incident will occur.

In his monologue, he read the bet, “Will any host or award presenter be slapped during the show?”

“If you put $100 on yes, you win $1,200 — which, I have to say, seems like they’re encouraging someone with a gambling problem to slap me,” Kimmel quipped.

Besides Kimmel, Wanda Sykes, currently hosting the Daily Show, joked, “If you’re wondering how they picked the nominees this year, they basically just went, ‘Hmm, let’s see, who’s not going to slap nobody?’”

Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars on Sunday, March 12.