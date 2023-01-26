 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to tear down Prince Andrew’s Buckingham Palace room

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

file footage

King Charles has reportedly decided to tear down Prince Andrew’s suite at Buckingham Palace as part of a renovation process, as per The Sun.

According to sources close to the royals, the disgraced Duke of York’s exile from Buckingham Palace comes as part of a ten-year rebuilding project worth £369million, which will include the gutting and renovating of Andrew’s suite, known as ‘Chamber Floor’.

This comes just a month after The Sun confirmed that King Charles had asked his younger brother, who lost his military and royal patronages over a sex abuse scandal, to vacate his offices at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew was also reportedly told to not use his Buckingham Palace offices as an official address.

As per a source: “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew. First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.”

The insider went on to reveal: “Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce. He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice.”

Amid reports that Prince Andrew could be forced to set up his London sleeping quarters at the St James’s Palace, the source said: “A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.” 

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'

Akon sparks outrage as he claims 'woman can never compared to man'
Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation

Royal author takes a swipe at Piers Morgan as they discussed King Charles' coronation
Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’

Michael Shannon sees ‘Rust’ tragedy as result of ‘making a movie on the cheap’
Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation

Royal family shares new details about King Charles III coronation
Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family

Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family
Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?

Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?
Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023

Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023
Khloe Kardashian reignites Tristan Thompson speculation with loved up post

Khloe Kardashian reignites Tristan Thompson speculation with loved up post
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom
Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’
'Friends' actor Maggie Wheeler gushes over Jennifer Aniston: ‘Everybody loved her’

'Friends' actor Maggie Wheeler gushes over Jennifer Aniston: ‘Everybody loved her’