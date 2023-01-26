King Charles to tear down Prince Andrew’s Buckingham Palace room

file footage

King Charles has reportedly decided to tear down Prince Andrew’s suite at Buckingham Palace as part of a renovation process, as per The Sun.

According to sources close to the royals, the disgraced Duke of York’s exile from Buckingham Palace comes as part of a ten-year rebuilding project worth £369million, which will include the gutting and renovating of Andrew’s suite, known as ‘Chamber Floor’.

This comes just a month after The Sun confirmed that King Charles had asked his younger brother, who lost his military and royal patronages over a sex abuse scandal, to vacate his offices at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew was also reportedly told to not use his Buckingham Palace offices as an official address.

As per a source: “The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew. First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.”

The insider went on to reveal: “Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce. He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice.”

Amid reports that Prince Andrew could be forced to set up his London sleeping quarters at the St James’s Palace, the source said: “A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”