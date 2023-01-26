 
Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, in an interview from her jail cell in Florida, has allegedly tried to show her loyalty to Prince Andrew as she claimed that the photo of the Duke and his accuser Virginia Giuffre with her is not real.

Maxwell's interview comes when the Duke of York is reportedly looking to reverse the settlement he made with Giuffre.

Some critics and social media users think that Maxwell made last ditch effort to save the Duke of York from public outrage.

On the other hands, Andrew is also making efforts to get back his royal status and has appealed his elder brother King Charles to restore his HRH title.

Giuffre has recently dropped a separate long-standing sexual abuse claim against lawyer Alan Dershowitz saying she may have made a “mistake”.

Maxwell, in a pre-recorded chat for Jeremy Kyle’s TalkTV show from prison, appeared repenting her past decisions as she said: “I honestly wish I had never met him… looking back now, I probably wish I had stayed in England."

Andrew's ex-pal - who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for her late paedophile partner Epstein - added she regrets not staying in her native Britain instead of moving to America, and laughed she had no idea how “awful” the billionaire was.

