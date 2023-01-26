Brooklyn Beckham angers fans after cooking vegan lasagne, 'literally zero finesse' 

 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham has landed in hot water, once again, for his cooking skills. The aspiring chef has been slammed by netizens after cooking up a ‘basic lasagne’ with ‘zero finesse.’

Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram on Wednesday and uploaded a video preparing the vegan dish with a twist

The 23-year-old chef, who has been gearing up to launch a cooking career, shared his take on the Italian classic.

He shared the cooking tutorial, where he was seen chopping up ingredients, before adding them to a pot with a bag of plant-based meat alternative and pre-prepared tomato sauce.

Brooklyn recorded himself starting the dinner from scratch, following the process until he sat down to enjoy the vegan meal.

However, some of his followers were less impressed with his latest recipe, suggesting that the ‘bland’ meal could easily have been made by someone of school age.

One internet user wrote, “It's getting embarrassing for him now. Kids would learn to do this at school.”

“Very basic and literally zero finesse,” added another.

Despite the overwhelmingly negative feedback, some fans were impressed by Brooklyn's lasagne.

In the end of the video, Brooklyn gave thumbs up to the dish and his wife Nicola Peltz was clearly impressed too as she reshared the video, writing, ”sexy chef.”

