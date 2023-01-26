Tom Hanks receives ‘valuable acting advice’ from A Man Called Otto director

Tom Hanks has recently opened up about receiving best acting advice for the first time while filming his new movie A Man Called Otto.



During the latest episode of ReelBlend podcast, Hanks, who has been in this industry for over three decades, discussed about making one scene less fake with “realism”.

“I won't tell you what scene it is in the movie, but it's Otto by himself at his house,” said the two-time Oscar-winning actor.

The Forrest Gump star recalled, “We’d set it up and we knew what it was, and we knew how it went. And in the back of my head, I was thinking, ‘I don't think we've earned this moment in our movie yet. I think this is too presentational. It's too on the nose. There's no subtext to it. It's only text.’ And I'm thinking, ‘This scene is fake’.”

Hanks mentioned that the movie’s director Marc Forster expressed his concern over a scene as “it seemed fake” to him.

“And I said, ‘You are saying what is in my head!’” remarked Hanks.

So, the director told Hanks, “How about taking all the fake stuff out of this and do it less fake?’ I said, ‘Marc Forster, you are the first director I have ever worked with who has sat down on a set with me and said, ‘Please make this less fake’.”

Hanks pointed out that most directors “usually want the absolute opposite”.

“They will say, ‘Can you turn the fakeness up a little bit on this? You know, Tom, I know it's very realistic, but this is a movie, and it needs to be a little bit more fake’,” he added.