Thursday Jan 26 2023
Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals she wants young cast to feel safe on Wolf Pack set

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently elaborated on how she had tried to keep safer sets for young stars working on the set of Wolf Pack.

Speaking to E! News, Gellar discussed about the new series on-set culture and as an executive producer of the show, she made sure that her younger castmates must feel safe on the set.

“I told them, I'm not there full time, but I'm always on my phone and I'm here if you need something, if something's bothering you,” said the 45-year-old.

The Scooby Doo star continued, “They were really good about calling and about vocalising, and that was something that I was never taught to do.”

“I think they’re listened to. I think that there used to be this thing of, above the line knows all this stuff, and kids are kids,” shared Cruel Intentions actress.

Gellar mentioned, “We all bring different emotions, different experiences to a set. It's not just show up and hit your line and be quiet. Everybody has stuff that they can contribute.”

Gellar, who experienced toxic environment on the set of Buffy at the age 19, pointed out that she made sure that “people know their voice can be heard if they feel unsafe, if they feel unsure, if they have questions”.

“There’s a safe place for people to bring any of that stuff. By the way, not just for actors, crew as well,” she added in the end.

