Priyanka Chopra talks of matching tattoos with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently broke down her decision to get matching tattoos with her husband Nick Jonas.

Chopra weighed in on everything in her most recent chat with British Vogue.

The actor stated everything off by revealing some of her unique style choices and proposal memories.

The conversation arose once Chopra revealed how, mid proposal, her husband felt she “checked all his boxes” and thus, “I have a check and a box behind my ears.”

She even showed it off in the middle of the conversation and explained how this particular design is one of a set since, “My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?”

This comes just before Chopra started gushing over her husband and how he ‘balances’ out her tornado personality with ‘such ease’.

She even added, “My husband is super thoughtful. When he's around, everything feels like it'll be okay. He has taught me to approach things from a much calmer place.”