 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix gives green signal to 'The Recruit' for a second season

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Netflix gives green signal to The Recruit for a second season
Netflix gives green signal to 'The Recruit' for a second season

Netflix's spy thriller series The Recruit is confirmed to get renewed for a season 2, the streaming giant announced the news on Thursday.

Alex Hawley, the creator of the series in his statement which was shared on Tudum said that "I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of ‘The Recruit’."

He further said that "Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two."

Centineo, who will also return as an executive producer in the series said that "I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."

The Recruit debuted on Netflix on December 16, 2022, and received good reviews from the audience.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set
BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office
Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death
‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’
BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans
Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film

Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film
BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'
Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her

Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her
Writer of op-ed supporting Harry accused of receiving donations from Sussexes

Writer of op-ed supporting Harry accused of receiving donations from Sussexes