 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Writer of op-ed supporting Harry accused of receiving donations from Sussexes

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Writer of op-ed supporting Harry accused of receiving donations from Sussexes

An opinion piece which recently appeared in The New York Times is drawing backlash for supporting Prince Harry.

Royal fans are targeting author Zeynep Tufekci over the column titled "Prince Harry is right, and it is not just a matter of royal gossip".

While the supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the column on social media with claims that it corroborates the couple's stance, royal fans were quick to accused the author of receiving donations for her Berkman Klein Harvard Center in Exchange for what they said favorable op-eds.

Prince Harry recently recently released his tell-all book Spare levelling some serious allegations against the senior members of the British royal family.

A few days before the book was released Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary dominated headlines across the world.

According to the media reports in the US and the UK, the documentary and the book were huge success.

More From Entertainment:

‘It Ends With Us’ takes on Blake Lively

‘It Ends With Us’ takes on Blake Lively
‘Friends’ Maggie Wheeler praises ‘brave’ Matthew Perry for opening up about addiction

‘Friends’ Maggie Wheeler praises ‘brave’ Matthew Perry for opening up about addiction

Author compares Meghan with Queen Elizabeth

Author compares Meghan with Queen Elizabeth

Jessica Simpson’s pals ‘extremely worried’: 'Can fit into children's clothes now!'

Jessica Simpson’s pals ‘extremely worried’: 'Can fit into children's clothes now!'
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes reveals new relationship is ‘unlike all others’

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes reveals new relationship is ‘unlike all others’
Shakira remains unfazed as ex Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with new flame

Shakira remains unfazed as ex Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with new flame
Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after a prank calls

Britney Spears asks fans to respect her privacy after a prank calls
Oscar contenders court box-office bounce as drama audiences dwindle

Oscar contenders court box-office bounce as drama audiences dwindle
Meghan and Harry won't be allowed to appear on balcony at King Charles coronation

Meghan and Harry won't be allowed to appear on balcony at King Charles coronation

Meghan and Harry's friend turns against them?

Meghan and Harry's friend turns against them?
Emma Roberts teased friend Lea Michele on the rumour that she can't read: 'Never Been in a Book Club Together'

Emma Roberts teased friend Lea Michele on the rumour that she can't read: 'Never Been in a Book Club Together'
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy interrupted by bandmates before making a racial comment in concert

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy interrupted by bandmates before making a racial comment in concert