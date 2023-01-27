Writer of op-ed supporting Harry accused of receiving donations from Sussexes

An opinion piece which recently appeared in The New York Times is drawing backlash for supporting Prince Harry.

Royal fans are targeting author Zeynep Tufekci over the column titled "Prince Harry is right, and it is not just a matter of royal gossip".

While the supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the column on social media with claims that it corroborates the couple's stance, royal fans were quick to accused the author of receiving donations for her Berkman Klein Harvard Center in Exchange for what they said favorable op-eds.

Prince Harry recently recently released his tell-all book Spare levelling some serious allegations against the senior members of the British royal family.

A few days before the book was released Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary dominated headlines across the world.

According to the media reports in the US and the UK, the documentary and the book were huge success.