Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has left fans swooning over the latest music video of Lavender Haze from her new album, Midnights.

Swift, 33, teased the debut of the music video on Instagram on Thursday, with the caption, “meet me at midnight.”

Teasing the first seven seconds of the latest music video, the clip features a person appearing to be Swift – in a lavender shirt - is seated on a bed clouded by actual lavender haze as the hit song plays in the background.



Lavender Haze is the third music video to debut from her 2022 Midnights album, following the videos for Anti-Hero and Bejeweled.

Taking to Instagram, Swift revealed, “The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”



Swift continued, “This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it.”

Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, in October 2022.