Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson reportedly had insane chemistry with Chase Sui Wonders on the set of their movie Bodies Bodies Bodies even when they were not filming.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the comedian already had a special connection with the Out of the Blue star on the black comedy horror film even though they weren’t dating then.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” the insider shared with the outlet. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The source went on to add that although the couple is telling everyone that “they’re friends,” the word is they are “too close for that.”

Davidson hangs out “all the time” with Wonders, the source said, adding that the alleged lovebirds are having “overnight dates, cook together and go out together.”

The former Saturday Night Live star and the actor are “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet,” the source added.

Davison and Wonders were first linked together when the comedian was still in a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski according to the outlet.

However, by the end of 2022, it was confirmed that Davidson and Ratajkowski were not together anymore and the decision to part ways was amicable.

Since then, Davidson and Wonders have fueled romance rumours with their PDA filled outings including a joint vacation to Hawaii.