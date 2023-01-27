 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set
Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson reportedly had insane chemistry with Chase Sui Wonders on the set of their movie Bodies Bodies Bodies even when they were not filming.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the comedian already had a special connection with the Out of the Blue star on the black comedy horror film even though they weren’t dating then.

“Pete and Chase had insane chemistry on set,” the insider shared with the outlet. “As well as when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

The source went on to add that although the couple is telling everyone that “they’re friends,” the word is they are “too close for that.”

Davidson hangs out “all the time” with Wonders, the source said, adding that the alleged lovebirds are having “overnight dates, cook together and go out together.”

The former Saturday Night Live star and the actor are “absolutely in some kind of relationship but aren’t open about it yet,” the source added.

Davison and Wonders were first linked together when the comedian was still in a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski according to the outlet.

However, by the end of 2022, it was confirmed that Davidson and Ratajkowski were not together anymore and the decision to part ways was amicable.

Since then, Davidson and Wonders have fueled romance rumours with their PDA filled outings including a joint vacation to Hawaii.

More From Entertainment:

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office
Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death
‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’
BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans
Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film

Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film
BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'
Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her

Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her
Writer of op-ed supporting Harry accused of receiving donations from Sussexes

Writer of op-ed supporting Harry accused of receiving donations from Sussexes

Netflix gives green signal to 'The Recruit' for a second season

Netflix gives green signal to 'The Recruit' for a second season
‘It Ends With Us’ takes on Blake Lively

‘It Ends With Us’ takes on Blake Lively