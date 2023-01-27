 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Prince Harry, Royals to ‘temporarily fix' feud ahead of King Charles coronation?

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Prince Harry and the Royal Family could be working on reaching ‘temporary’ peace ahead of King Charles’ landmark coronation in May, a royal expert has claimed.

Talking to US Weekly, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said that while Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare has shut down any chances of a permanent reconciliation, the royal family could reach a temporary truce with the Sussexes for Charles’ coronation.

Sacerdoti said: “I suspect that there are some efforts going on to try and make some form of reconciliation. I think because they don’t want family tensions to upstage what’s going on that very important day.”

“Whether or not that’s possible is one thing, and whether or not it’s lasting is another thing. Even if they do manage to make some form of peace, it might be temporary,” he continued.

Sacerdoti further added: “I think it’s going to be extremely difficult for them as a family - and more broadly, for the nation and for the Institution - to forgive what’s happened.”

The expert then highlighted why members of the royal family may find it hard to move past Prince Harry’s book, saying, “Some of the individuals within Spare - the King, the Queen and the Prince of Wales – all come out of that book so badly.

"They’re so broadly criticised by Harry, so nastily criticised in sections, that I think they could be feeling very sore about this.”

Sacerdoti also said: “I think Harry and Meghan have said they’re expecting an apology, but I think there aren’t many people who agree that it’s due that way round.”

