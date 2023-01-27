 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
By
Web Desk

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 27, 2023

French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence
French pop Queen Aya Nakamura in court for domestic violence

Bobigny, France: French-Malian megastar Aya Nakamura appeared in court Thursday over allegations of mutual domestic violence with her ex Vladimir Boudnikoff, just a day before her new album is released.

"As everyone knows, today we have a rather unusual defendant," the presiding judge said as proceedings began in the criminal court in Rosny-sous-Bois, just outside Paris.

The 27-year-old singer and Boudnikoff, with whom she has a young daughter, sat side by side in the packed courtroom.

Police were called to Boudnikoff´s Rosny-sous-Bois home twice on the night of August 6-7 last year, ultimately detaining the pair.

Nakamura -- born Aya Danioko in Mali -- said she had been attacked by her ex, a source familiar with the case said.

"It didn´t really come to blows," the source added, saying both suffered "scratches" while Boudnikoff had "held her down on the ground".

"We did some stupid things that night" but "nothing serious" happened, Boudnikoff wrote on Instagram following the altercation.

The court hearing against both for domestic violence was delayed from the original November date.

Nakamura is one of the biggest-selling francophone artists in the world, with 2018 sensation "Djadja" racking up over 900 million views on YouTube.

She has been hailed for rapping and singing about women´s empowerment and black identity, mixing French, slang, Arabic and her family´s native Bambara language.

"Her music manages to reach the whole country, from the housing projects to detached homes, from middle-class school gates to village halls," daily Le Monde wrote in a recent profile.

Her latest album, named DNK for the consonants of her family name, will be released on Friday. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour

Madonna announces fifth London date to 2023 global Celebration tour
Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set

Pete Davidson had ‘insane chemistry’ with Chase Sui Wonders on film set
BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs

BLACKPINK's Jennie shares shocking story of her unreleased track 'You & Me' with BLINKs
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ dethrones ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on global box office
Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death

Prince Harry trashed Elvis Presley's Graceland days before Lisa Marie Presley death
‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’

‘Meghan Markle is humiliated’
BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans

BTS' J-Hope shares his secrets of relaxing sleep with fans
Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film

Eva Green files lawsuit over unmade film
BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope releases trailer for his upcoming documentary 'J-Hope In The Box'
Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift releases ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, ‘mood of ‘Midnights’
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction

Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her

Emily Ratajkowski on how paparazzi have ruined ‘casual dating’ for her