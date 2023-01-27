 
Friday Jan 27 2023
Drew Barrymore lashes out at Razzie for nominating 12-year-old actress

Drew Barrymore has recently responded to Razzies for nominating 12-year-old Firestarter actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category.

On Thursday, Drew, who appeared on CBS’s Talk of the Table show, said, “I don’t like it,”

“Because she is younger and it is bullying,” she continued.

According to Independent, the parody awards group lately issued a public apology to Ryan and removed her name from the final ballot after receiving criticism online.

The Never Been Kissed actress stated, “I’m glad to see people didn’t jump on the ‘let’s make fun of her’ wave and instead said, ‘This isn’t right’.”

Later, Drew also discussed about this issue on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Well, this makes my blood boil,” she commented.

The actress pointed out, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves, I mean come on fair game bring it on, but Ryan is 12 years old and Razzie co-founder John Wilson has since apologised and removed her from the category and said they’re implementing a new rule precluding anyone eighteen years or younger.”

“I would just say to them, ‘Please don’t do this to people who are younger. That’s not nice.’ And I really like Ryan... don’t do this again,” she added.

Meanwhile, this year’s Worst Actress nominees includes Alicia Silverstone (The Requin), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion), Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita) and Kaya Scodelario (The King’s Daughter).

