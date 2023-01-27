Channing Tatum calls Magic Mike 3 co-star Salma Hayek his ‘bestie’

Channing Tatum has recently discussed about his relationship with Magic Mike 3 co-star Salma Hayek on red carpet of the movie’s premiere in Miami.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Tatum, who returns as a stripper in the new movie, said, “I have emotions in the film, and Salma and I talk about everything.”

“We are besties,” added the Dear John star.

Tatum revealed that this new Magic Mike’s Last Dance movie is different from the last two movies in the franchise including 2012 Magic Mike and 2015 Magic Mike XXL

Tatum, who is also the producer of this movie, pointed out, “This movie is about what a woman wants.”

“Salma and I have a dialogue with each other. We both ask, ‘Who do I want to be now?’ and ‘What do I do now?’ You'll see in this film that Salma and I have beautiful moments,” stated the 42-year-old.

Gushing over Tatum, Hayek mentioned that he “is an extraordinary dancer”.

The Desperado actress continued, “I was surprised at how good he was, yet I expected it.”

“He is very disciplined and took a lot of time to work rigorously on what he needed to do to perfect this role,” she added.

Meanwhile, Magic Mike's Last Dance is slated to release in theatres on February 10.