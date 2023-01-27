Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why she hasn't watched 'Yellowstone' yet

Sarah Michelle Gellar talked about the hit show starring Kevin Costner, Yellowstone, in a recent interview and revealed that she hasn't watched the show yet, as reported by Fox News.

Sarah shared that the reason she hasn't been able to watch the show is that her children control the remote of the television in her house.

Sarah said, "I have not watched it yet, but only because I live in a house where children control the remote."

Sarah added that she also wants to watch the show 1923, "Everyone loves 'Yellowstone.' I want to see the one with Harrison [Ford] on it, the spinoff. He's such a great actor, and Helen Mirren, I mean, you can't. That's the one to me, I'm like, I need to tune in to that one."

Sarah shares two children with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. She has made her comeback to television with the show Wolf Pack which premiered on January 26 on Paramount+.