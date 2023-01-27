 
entertainment
Friday Jan 27 2023
Jay Leno says he broke multiple bones in recent motorcycle accident

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Jay Leno talked about the motorcycle accident from which he suffered on January 17 in a recent interview and revealed that he broke his kneecaps, collarbone and ribs due to the accident, as reported by Fox News.

Leno got into a motorcycle accident on January 17 by a wire strung across a parking lot in which he broke two kneecaps, two ribs, and a collarbone.

Leno said, "But I’m OK! I’m working this weekend. I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it."

He further added, "I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Leno shared that he went out for a test drive on a 1940 Indian motorcycle. This accident came after he received multiple surgeries for third-degree burns on his face and hands from a fire in his garage.

