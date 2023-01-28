Netflix confirms renewal of seventh season of 'Somebody Feed Phil'

Netflix's Phil Rosenthal show Somebody Feed Phil is confirmed to get renewal for the seventh season.

Somebody Feed Phil show follows Rosenthal as he travels to various cities of the world and experiences different cultures and foods.



Rosenthal in his interview with Variety said that "What I borrow from sitcoms is I’m always looking for characters. I understand that I am a character."

"My brother [Richard Rosenthal] who produces the show with me, understands by putting me in certain situations that, for instance, Anthony Bourdain would be very brave and fearless in. He understands that I would not fare as well as him. And that’s fun," he explained.

The sixth season of the show premiered on Netflix in October of 2022.