 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix confirms renewal of seventh season of 'Somebody Feed Phil'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Netflix confirms renewal of seventh season of Somebody Feed Phil
Netflix confirms renewal of seventh season of 'Somebody Feed Phil' 

Netflix's Phil Rosenthal show Somebody Feed Phil is confirmed to get renewal for the seventh season.

Somebody Feed Phil show follows Rosenthal as he travels to various cities of the world and experiences different cultures and foods.

Rosenthal in his interview with Variety said that "What I borrow from sitcoms is I’m always looking for characters. I understand that I am a character."

"My brother [Richard Rosenthal] who produces the show with me, understands by putting me in certain situations that, for instance, Anthony Bourdain would be very brave and fearless in. He understands that I would not fare as well as him. And that’s fun," he explained.

The sixth season of the show premiered on Netflix in October of 2022.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Last of Us’ will officially return for season 2, HBO confirms

‘The Last of Us’ will officially return for season 2, HBO confirms

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ soundalike

Rick Astley sues rapper Yung Gravy over ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ soundalike
Rihanna drops Super Bowl teaser donning latest sporty Savage X Fenty collection

Rihanna drops Super Bowl teaser donning latest sporty Savage X Fenty collection
Kanye West lands in trouble after he allegedly grabbed and threw woman’s cellphone

Kanye West lands in trouble after he allegedly grabbed and threw woman’s cellphone
Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date

Jimmy Kimmel wants to set up Jennifer Aniston, Bill Hader for romantic date
Hilary Duff reveals why she hasn't watched 'Laguna Beach'

Hilary Duff reveals why she hasn't watched 'Laguna Beach'
Madonna biopic was scrapped because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media?

Madonna biopic was scrapped because of her ‘circus antics’ on social media?
'Biggest villain' Prince Harry’s face is a ‘paintball target’

'Biggest villain' Prince Harry’s face is a ‘paintball target’
Tom Brady lost 15 lbs during his divorce with Gisele Bündchen: Report

Tom Brady lost 15 lbs during his divorce with Gisele Bündchen: Report
Shakira to shade ex Gerard Pique with another diss track?

Shakira to shade ex Gerard Pique with another diss track?
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach depart from ABC News due to scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach depart from ABC News due to scandal
Eddie Murphy reveals whether standup comedy will survive

Eddie Murphy reveals whether standup comedy will survive