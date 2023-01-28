David Beckham, Tom Brady enjoy Pizza night during adorable ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’

David Beckham and Tom Brady reunited for a joint pizza party with their kids on Thursday night, January 26, 2023.

The former footballer, 47, shared glimpses of the party on his Instagram Story. The duo gathered at Miami Slice Pizza where their kids jumped into action.

Throughout the night, David shared several clips of his 17-year-old son, Cruz, making a pie from scratch. The teen singer was a natural as he expertly spread red pizza sauce onto the pie and sliding it into the oven.

Proud dad David gushed over his son, pointing out how happy he looked while baking.

Another photo showed both David and Brady sitting with their daughters — Harper, 11, and Vivian, 10, respectively — as they smiled proudly at the camera.

“Daddy’s [sic] and there [sic] daughters,” David captioned the sweet snap before adding, “Family night @tombrady.”

The NFL athlete also shared the photo on and captioned it “Daddy Daughter Dates [heart emoji’ @davidbeckham.”

According to Page Six, a fan account noted that Victoria Beckham was also present at the night out. However, it is unclear that Romeo Beckham was at the gathering as well.

Meanwhile, this was Brady met up with his long-time friend after he finalised his divorce with Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. Despite their divorce, they have continued to co-parent successfully as the outlet reported they individually toured an elite Miami private school for their two children.