Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’

Katy Perry revealed that she had a chance to work with Billie Eilish but she rejected it, and she has regrets about it.

In a TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, January 27, 2023, the American Idol judge, 38, told an audience at what appeared to be an intimate concert that she had once been asked to collaborate on Eilish's debut single, Ocean Eyes — before the 21-year-old went on to become a Grammy winner, via People Magazine.

Perry shared to the crowd that someone “sent me an email one time that was: ‘Hey check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].”

“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl,” Perry continued. “And I was like, ‘Meh, boring’.”

With her eyes widening, Perry admitted, “Big mistake. Huge mistake.” She then joked, “Don't let this hit the Internet.”

The two musicians have since become friends, as seen in Eilish's 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, when Perry introduced herself and her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom to the young singer, who initially didn't recognise the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.