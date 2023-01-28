 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’
Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’

Katy Perry revealed that she had a chance to work with Billie Eilish but she rejected it, and she has regrets about it.

In a TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, January 27, 2023, the American Idol judge, 38, told an audience at what appeared to be an intimate concert that she had once been asked to collaborate on Eilish's debut single, Ocean Eyes — before the 21-year-old went on to become a Grammy winner, via People Magazine.

Perry shared to the crowd that someone “sent me an email one time that was: ‘Hey check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].”

“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl,” Perry continued. “And I was like, ‘Meh, boring’.”

With her eyes widening, Perry admitted, “Big mistake. Huge mistake.” She then joked, “Don't let this hit the Internet.”

The two musicians have since become friends, as seen in Eilish's 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, when Perry introduced herself and her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom to the young singer, who initially didn't recognise the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

More From Entertainment:

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners sprinkle stardust on FA Cup
Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work

Kim Kardashian poses with former prisoners as she continues prison reform work
Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’

Chase Sui Wonders faked PDA with Pete Davidson to show they’re ‘strong romantic couple’
Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled

Elton John ‘heartbroken’ after concert in Auckland cancelled
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West attend North and Saint’s basketball match
Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination

Film academy launches probe after surprise Oscars nomination
Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’

Hilary Duff reveals she and ex Joel Madden are neighbours: ‘It’s lovely’
What was Meghan Markle’s first secret message to Prince Harry?

What was Meghan Markle’s first secret message to Prince Harry?
Claire Foy reveals THIS ‘The Crown’ actor inspired her for season 5 cameo

Claire Foy reveals THIS ‘The Crown’ actor inspired her for season 5 cameo
David Beckham, Tom Brady enjoy Pizza night during adorable ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’

David Beckham, Tom Brady enjoy Pizza night during adorable ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’
T.J. Holmes reckless behaviour SHOCKS friends: Report

T.J. Holmes reckless behaviour SHOCKS friends: Report
Kanye West: Judge shot down ex-lawyers newspaper ads move

Kanye West: Judge shot down ex-lawyers newspaper ads move