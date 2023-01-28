 
Saturday Jan 28 2023
Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham landed in trouble yet again for flaunting his chef skills.

The eldest son of former football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham was bashed for being “out of touch” as he uses expensive ingredients for a tagliatelle.

Showing off his latest creation, the aspiring chef dropped a video on his Instagram account making a creamy truffle tagliatelle

“In my kitchen no such thing as too much truffle,” Brooklyn captioned the post.

However, fans were quick to bash him for using luxury ingredient truffle during a cost-of-living crisis as they crowded the comment section slamming him.

“I wish I could afford the idea of ‘no such thing as too much truffle,’” one fan quipped while another user reminded him of the tough times, “We're in a Cost of living crisis Brooklyn.”

“He needs to get with his audience,” another comment read. “Most people can't afford truffles. I have worked as a chef, very basic what he is doing.”

“Love to see him work in a restaurant kitchen and see how he would manage,” it added.

“These people live in a different world most people can barely afford to eat at the moment and this kid is waffling on about truffle,” one user penned.

