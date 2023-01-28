Prince Harry set to attend ‘Uplift’ conference ahead of King Charles coronation

 
Prince Harry’s expected appearance at King Charles III coronation has experts speculating however the Duke of Sussex has significant appointments lined up before the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex never shies away to speak out on mental health related issues ever since he took a senior role with charity BetterUp.

In relation to the event, the father-of-two will be seen attending one of the charity’s conferred in San Francisco on 7 and 8 March.

Titled as Uplift, the conference is being held to dish on "purpose, performance and human transformation" in today's society.

Moreover, Insecure star Issa Rae, David Chang, Robin Arzon and Adam Grant will be attending the conference.

Harry will have all eyes on him during the conference as it will mark his first in-person appearance since he released his tell-all memoir, Spare.

