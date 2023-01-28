Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick starrer ‘A Simple Favor’ to return for sequel

 
Saturday Jan 28 2023
The sequel of A Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, is set to start production this fall, a source told People Magazine.

The follow-up to the popular 2018 dark comedy–thriller will be set in Capri, Italy for the duo's new twisted game of deceit.

Paul Feig will be returning to direct the sequel and most, if not all, of the supporting cast for the first film will be coming back to reprise their roles, per the outlet. Feig, 60, will also produce the film under his Feigco Entertainment banner alongside Laura Fischer, while Jessica Sharzer — who also wrote the first movie — penned the script.

The movie is an adaptation of a 2017 book of the same name by Darcey Bell, in which a woman named Emily Nelson (Lively) mysteriously vanishes.

Kendrick, 37, as Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily goes missing. In the process, she discovers Emily isn't exactly who she said she was.

"I've actually read the script now," Kendrick told Courtney Lopez on the Jan. 17 episode of E! News of the sequel, "and it's so good."

The actress told Lopez her character's "got like a little bit more savvy in her," but added that "she's still Stephanie at the end of the day."

