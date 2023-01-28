 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles secrets revealed by royal photographer

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

A royal photographer, who spent more than four-decades with King Charles III and the other members of the royal family, has let slip what the new Britain's monarch is like behind the closed doors.

Arthur Edwards, who started working for the Royal Family in the seventies, has shared his knowledge about the 74-year-old King in a new interview.

The royal photographer, in conversation with HELLO's Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and royal editor Emily Nash, discussed some of their "serious confrontations", including their earliest fight.

In the new 50-minute episode of The Right Royal podcast, Edwards revealed that after some years their relationship "blossomed" when he noticed what the King did for others "day in, day out", 

Revealing the secret quality of the monarch, Edwards said: "I really thought this man gets things done."

Edwards also admitted that their relationship cannot be classed as friendship, despite the King being his favourite member of the Royal Family "without a doubt", adding: "I admire him."

Lavishing praise on the King, the former royal aide said: "[I] think what a great man he is."

It is to mention here that King  Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on Saturday, May 6. The Coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, the same venue that was used for Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953.

Previously, Edwards shared his thoughts about Prince Harry, particularly the man he once was, saying: "He's a gifted young man who was so engaging with people. He could get things off his chest, and you didn’t take offence."

Edward added: "You could do the same, and he wouldn’t take offense. When I look at him now, he just seems so unhappy."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'proud' he isn't 'advanced bald' as Prince William

Prince Harry 'proud' he isn't 'advanced bald' as Prince William
Tom Cruise makes first appearance after landing Oscar nod for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise makes first appearance after landing Oscar nod for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz encouraged Gigi, Bella Hadid to work for her rival

Victoria Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz encouraged Gigi, Bella Hadid to work for her rival
Tristan Thompson fuels reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson fuels reconciliation rumours with Khloe Kardashian

Cruz Beckham to follow ‘chef’ brother Brooklyn’s footsteps after Miami outing?

Cruz Beckham to follow ‘chef’ brother Brooklyn’s footsteps after Miami outing?
Cody Simpson treats fans to his new tune on guitar

Cody Simpson treats fans to his new tune on guitar
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick starrer ‘A Simple Favor’ to return for sequel

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick starrer ‘A Simple Favor’ to return for sequel
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari moving to new neighbourhood in hopes of privacy

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari moving to new neighbourhood in hopes of privacy

Prince Harry set to attend ‘Uplift’ conference ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry set to attend ‘Uplift’ conference ahead of King Charles coronation
Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez had a near-death experience while filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis

Brooklyn Beckham bashed for using expensive ingredients during cost-of-living crisis
Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’

Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish on ‘Ocean Eyes’