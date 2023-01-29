 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles true feelings for Prince Harry: royal fans react

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

King Charles true feelings for Prince Harry: royal fans react
King Charles true feelings for Prince Harry: royal fans react

Royal fans have reacted to the reports that King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation in May, saying “The King clearly loves his son”.

According to a report by New York Post, King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between his two warring sons Prince William and Prince Harry, so the Duke of Sussex can attend his Coronation.

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “The King clearly loves his son. Sadly, the son seems determined to turn that love into hate.”

King Charles true feelings for Prince Harry: royal fans react

Another said, “At the end of the day King Charles is just a dad. And as a father nothing means anything - not the jewels, the titles, the money, the castles, nothing - if the family is not right.”

King Charles true feelings for Prince Harry: royal fans react

“At the end of the day Harry is still the son of the sitting Monarch and should be treated as such!,” said another fan.

One more commented, “Yes, Harry is rotten but he is still King Charles son. He loves him and wants to maintain a relationship with him and his grandkids.”

King Charles true feelings for Prince Harry: royal fans react


More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK meets Swiss star Roger Federer in Paris: Pic inside

BLACKPINK meets Swiss star Roger Federer in Paris: Pic inside
Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she’s ‘alive and well’

Britney Spears fires bunch of tweets to clarify she’s ‘alive and well’
Netflix unveils exciting new pictures from 'You' season 4, ‘any predictions’

Netflix unveils exciting new pictures from 'You' season 4, ‘any predictions’

TXT's Soobin pens heartfelt note for BTS leader RM

TXT's Soobin pens heartfelt note for BTS leader RM
Prince Harry set off Palace alarm after night out drinking, says ex-soldier

Prince Harry set off Palace alarm after night out drinking, says ex-soldier
Netflix shares list of top 25 globally trending movies & series

Netflix shares list of top 25 globally trending movies & series
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes 4th highest-grossing film of all time

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes 4th highest-grossing film of all time
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to be written by real-life lawyers

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to be written by real-life lawyers
‘Wednesday’ star Gwendoline Christie hints at reprising Principal Weems in season 2

‘Wednesday’ star Gwendoline Christie hints at reprising Principal Weems in season 2
Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls to perform at King Charles coronation?

Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls to perform at King Charles coronation?
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop store in UK shuts down after it loses £1.4million

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop store in UK shuts down after it loses £1.4million
Priscilla Presley challenges Lisa Marie’s estate, calls signature ‘invalid’

Priscilla Presley challenges Lisa Marie’s estate, calls signature ‘invalid’