Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls to perform at King Charles coronation?

The Spice Girls, which consists of Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton, are reportedly set to reunite for King Charles coronation concert in May.



According to a report by The Sun, the royal organisers have requested the British pop icons to perform at King Charles coronation.

The publication, citing an insider revealed, “Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five piece for such a historical event.”

They last performed as a five-piece at the Olympics closing ceremony in London in 2012.

The insider said, “Certainly the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics - a one off celebration and unique performance.”

According to reports the Spice Girls met the then-Prince Charles several times during their heyday in the 1990s.