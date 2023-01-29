 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Pathaan crosses the mark of INR 400 crore globally
'Pathaan' crosses the mark of INR 400 crore globally

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan shines brightly at the box office as it collects more than INR 200 crore in India.

On January 28, the film collected around INR 51-53 crore taking the total collection to INR 217 crore domestically.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the numbers from Day 4. He wrote: “#Pathaan Day 4 all-India Early estimates – 52 Crs Nett… Crosses 200 Crs Nett in 4 days..”

On the other hand, Box Office India also shared updates about the Day 4. "Pathaan is looking at collections of around 52 crore nett in Hindi as it hits another 50 crore nett which will be the third since release and only Friday missing out. It also crossed the 200 crore nett mark in just four days with 212 crore nett up on the board. The jump on day four is going to be around the 40% mark with even better jumps for the biggest multiplexes in the big cities. “

“The film will go up further on Sunday as mass centres go back up in a big way. It will be no surprise if some circuits hit the numbers of the Thursday again on Sunday. Actually it will be no surprise if all India hits the Thursday total even though it may be asking for a lot but till date it has always exceeded expectations."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has crossed the mark of INR 400 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films, reports IndiaToday.  

More From Showbiz:

Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images

Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images
Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud

Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud
Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more

Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more
Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'

Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'
Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success

Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success
Shah Rukh Khan’s cryptic note on ‘comeback’ amid Pathaan’s mega success

Shah Rukh Khan’s cryptic note on ‘comeback’ amid Pathaan’s mega success
Sajal Aly’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? has a release date in Pakistan

Sajal Aly’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? has a release date in Pakistan
Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'

Sajal Aly slated to star as the lead in series adaptation of Classic Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'
Adnan Siddiqui expresses disappointment at ‘misinterpretations’ showed in 'Mission Majnu'

Adnan Siddiqui expresses disappointment at ‘misinterpretations’ showed in 'Mission Majnu'
Neena Gupta's daughter ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Neena Gupta's daughter ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra
Ali Fazal confirms he is not part of 'Fukrey 3': Here's why?

Ali Fazal confirms he is not part of 'Fukrey 3': Here's why?
'Pathaan' continues to set new records as it earns INR 235 crore globally

'Pathaan' continues to set new records as it earns INR 235 crore globally