'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days

'Pathaan' crosses the mark of INR 400 crore globally

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan shines brightly at the box office as it collects more than INR 200 crore in India.

On January 28, the film collected around INR 51-53 crore taking the total collection to INR 217 crore domestically.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the numbers from Day 4. He wrote: “#Pathaan Day 4 all-India Early estimates – 52 Crs Nett… Crosses 200 Crs Nett in 4 days..”

On the other hand, Box Office India also shared updates about the Day 4. "Pathaan is looking at collections of around 52 crore nett in Hindi as it hits another 50 crore nett which will be the third since release and only Friday missing out. It also crossed the 200 crore nett mark in just four days with 212 crore nett up on the board. The jump on day four is going to be around the 40% mark with even better jumps for the biggest multiplexes in the big cities. “

“The film will go up further on Sunday as mass centres go back up in a big way. It will be no surprise if some circuits hit the numbers of the Thursday again on Sunday. Actually it will be no surprise if all India hits the Thursday total even though it may be asking for a lot but till date it has always exceeded expectations."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has crossed the mark of INR 400 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films, reports IndiaToday.